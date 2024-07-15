The most popular basketball sneaker of the year is back once again as Adidas continues to market Minnesota Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards as the face of their brand. After a number of releases slated for the upcoming year, including new colorways for the 2024 Paris Olympics, Adidas will dig deep into their color palettes to release yet another unique look for the Adidas AE 1.

The Adidas AE 1 has been one of the most widely successful debut signature sneakers for an NBA athlete we've seen in quite some time. The futuristic design is one-of-a-kind and matches perfectly with the one-of-a-kind talent like Anthony Edwards. Paired with a fierce marketing campaign and his scintillating play on the court, and the Adidas AE 1 may be a perfect basketball shoe from top-to-bottom.

Adidas AE 1

The latest iteration of the Adidas AE 1 could be one of the best yet as we see the model take a metallic approach for the first time. The hallmark of the signature sneakers is the TPU “cage” around the uppers, creating a lockdown support for the wearer's foot. The distinct design has become synonymous with Edwards as a player and the endless possibilities for colorways is constantly being tested by Adidas.

The mesh sockliner and ankle support is featured in black and extends through the heel and onto the toebox. The secondary color is a turquoise blue that is seen on the Adidas heel logo and the “AE” logo on the tongue. With a color code of Core Black/Silver Metallic-Core Black, these shoes are guaranteed to shine on the court and create a unique mirroring effect. The shoes are complete with Adidas' latest jet boost technology on the outsole and arguably feature the highest-grip treading on the market right now.

An official release date for these has yet to be announced, but Adidas just recently dropped official images and we're hearing rumors of a release date for December 2024. The shoes are currently available for a retail tag of $120, but these are expected to take a small price hike to $150 due to their unique materials. All in all, this could be one of the most hyped releases we see from Edwards and Adidas.

What do you think of this latest Adidas AE 1 colorway? Are you marking these on your calendar?