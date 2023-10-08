For the first time since the man formerly known as Edge made his debut in AEW under his given name, Adam Copeland, Paul “Triple H” Levesque was asked about the exit of the “Rated-R Superstar” and how it affects the WWE universe.

Now, to his credit, Levesque actually did answer the question and gave a thorough one at that, but as is often the case, he turned what could be a negative into a positive opportunity for WWE, as they have a farm system designed to replace established stars.

“Time. Time was right for him. Time was right for us. I think he had an amazing career and an amazing send-off here. I think he felt like he had done what there was to do. We sort of felt (I think he's right). We wish him the best. There is no animosity here; there are no hard feelings. He's doing what's right for him and his family. I'm happy for him, very happy for him. I sent him a message, ‘I'm happy for you.' I'm proud of him and happy for him,” Triple H said during the Fastlane media scrum via Fightful.

‘This has to be right for you. This is a grind, a lot of hard work, it has to be right for you. If somebody feels like a different opportunity is better for them, great, that's wonderful. The machine doesn't stop for anyone. We're going to continue to grow and continue to do what we do. I guarantee you, if you're a young person here trying and growing every day, for no negative reason, but when they see him walk away, they go, ‘D*mn right, I'm taking that spot.' That creates opportunity. Everybody will step up their game to fill that role, and there are a line of people way more than capable of taking it to the next level, just like he was when he came in here.”

Will WWE miss Edge? Yes, there are multiple times a year when having Edge around for Canadian contests and Big 4 Premium Live Events would be an absolute asset. But as both Copeland and Levesque have asserted, the two sides couldn't come to terms on how often he should be wrestling, and as a result, they made a conscious effort to uncouple… at least for now.

Edge explains the value of having Beth Phoenix as a sounding board.

Speaking of Edge, sorry, Adam Copeland, the “Rated-R Superstar” recently sat down for his umpteenth interview as a member of AEW, talking to Chris Mueller of Bleacher Report about all things professional wrestling.

Asked about what it's like to have another WWE Hall of Famer, Beth Phoenix, not only do the opening lines of his theme song, Metalingus by Alter Bridge but also be around to discuss his wrestling career, Copeland celebrated his wife's contributions, declaring her his sounding board for inside and out of the ring.

“What we'll do more than anything is have kind of spitball sessions. I'll have an idea. And I'll say, ‘Hey, what do you think about this?' It'll usually be over coffee in the morning once we've taken the girls to school, and I'll cook something up. She's my sounding board. Then we'll kind of just start going, ‘Ooh, what if we did that? Wait, what if you did this,'” Adam Copeland told Bleacher Reporter.

“It's been so amazing because she's really helped me come up with some stuff that I wouldn't have thought of and I can't think of off the top of my head, and that's just really fun to sit over morning coffee in our rocking chairs on our deck and come up with cool ideas that inevitably see the light of day. We were big fans of each other before we were together. Like, from day one, the first time I saw her, I went, ‘Wow, man, she's a real wrestler.' So there was always just a deep-rooted respect for her as a performer.”

Will wrestling fans eventually see Phoenix in AEW, too? Maybe yes, maybe no; Copeland inferred in his post-WrestleDream press conference that Phoenix is signed to a legends contract with WWE and will probably have to wait for that to expire before she can wrestle, let alone appear on Tony Khan's programming. Still, when that day eventually comes, if Copeland is still going strong, bringing in Phoenix to serve as his valet, to wrestle the occasional match, or even just to call shows like her glory days in NXT would be a pretty huge addition to a promotion that prides itself on having a “family business.”