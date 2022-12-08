By Matty Breisch · 2 min read

Though they didn’t appear on television Wednesday and haven’t been on Dynamite or Rampage since Preston Vance shockingly turned on the Dark Order in order to throw his mask in with La Faccion Ingobernable, Rush, and Jose The Assistant made their presence known to the AEW Galaxy not with their actions but via a phone call shared on social media.

But who did they call? Was it to Andrade, the leader of AEW’s version of La Faccion, who has been suspended and is recovering from surgery? Or how about Dragon Lee, El Toro Blanco’s real-life brother who was betrayed after being pinned by Kenny Omega in the opening round of the AEW World Trios Championship Tournament? Neither; no, the callee in question was none other than Dralistico, Lee’s tag team partner in Hermanos Lee, who performs with the former ROH star in Lucha Libre AAA, KAOZ, and The Crush. A 30-year-old freelancer who has been a fixture of CMLL for the better part of a decade, Dralistico is the current KAOZ Tag Team Champion alongside Dragon Lee, where the duo work under the stable name La Faccion Ingobernable.

So what, you may ask, is Dralistico going to do in AEW? Frankly, we don’t really know, the phone call between the four men was more introductory than a deep strategic discussion, but one thing is clear: Dralistico is going to do… something with La Faccion in AEW, and hopefully, he’ll bring his Hermanos Lee partner with him, as his first run in the promotion was criminally mismanaged.