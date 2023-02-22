Tony Khan, the president of All Elite Wrestling, is set to make an important announcement on AEW Dynamite. AEW has been hyping up this announcement throughout the week, leaving fans wondering what it could be about.

Khan’s announcement could be about a handful of different things. Fans are speculating that it could be about another Forbidden Door event. Some think Khan will announce a Ring of Honor television deal is in place. Khan could even declare that he purchased WWE.

The last option is definitely not true, but could you imagine how the internet would react if that were his announcement? Speaking to Phoenix New Times, Khan talked about what the announcement could be about: “Hah. Well, I can’t tell you right now, but it’s something I’m very excited about and it’s great for the company.”

Khan was then asked if the announcement had anything to do with AEW and NJPW working together again for Forbidden Door 2: “There are a lot of exciting things in the near future for AEW. All I can say is we have an important announcement coming at this show in Phoenix. And it’s an exciting development for the company, and I’m excited to share it with the fans in Phoenix and all over the world.”

It makes sense that Tony Khan is dodging these questions and not giving away any spoilers about what the announcement could be. Of course he won’t tell us if it’s another Forbidden Door event. That’s a major announcement that shouldn’t be given away while talking to the Phoenix New Times. It’s all speculation about what this announcement can be. Although we won’t find out what it is until Wednesday night, let’s speculate.

AEW: Fight Forever Release Date

This would be a pretty boring announcement, but it’s a possibility. AEW has been hyping up their first video game for a long time but has no official release date. Fans have seen trailers and gameplay but have no idea when they will be able to get their hands on it. With WWE 2K23 coming out next month, AEW could release their game around the same time to compete with it. This would be a stupid decision since WWE will most likely outsell them by a reasonable amount. Tony Khan doesn’t care for that and cares about competition, which makes me think it’s realistic he could announce their new video game on Wednesday.

ROH TV Deal

We’re coming up on the first anniversary of Tony Khan announcing his purchase of Ring of Honor. Since then, many Ring of Honor talents have competed in AEW. We’ve even seen plenty of ROH championships being defended in AEW. One issue that has come up since Khan purchased ROH is the inability to showcase all its talent on TV. ROH has had no television deal since Khan purchased the company, so fans haven’t been able to follow along with any of its talents. With a new television deal, ROH stars, and even AEW stars who don’t get much TV time, will benefit immensely. This would be an excellent opportunity for wrestlers to get more exposure and give fans another wrestling show to watch. Better stories can be told, and more wrestlers will be able to showcase their talents.

Forbidden Door 2

We are eight months removed from the first Forbidden Door pay-per-view. This collaboration between AEW and NJPW was a huge success and has left fans wondering when a second event will occur. That second event could be coming very soon. Considering how successful the first one was, it would be ridiculous if AEW and NJPW didn’t hold this event again. This gives NJPW stars a major platform to showcase their talents to fans who may not be familiar with them. It’s an excellent opportunity for wrestling fans to watch wrestlers they’ve never seen compete before go up against some of their favorite stars in AEW. It’s a fantastic business decision, and whether it gets announced Wednesday or not, I expect Forbidden Door 2 to happen again soon.

Tony Khan Announces CM Punk’s Return

Things will get crazy if this is Tony Khan’s announcement. CM Punk hasn’t been seen or mentioned on AEW television for months. After the infamous All Out Brawl between CM Punk, Kenny Omega, and The Young Bucks, fans still have no idea what the future holds for CM Punk. Rumors have circulated that his time in AEW is done, he may return to WWE, or he might be done with professional wrestling for good this time.

AEW does a fantastic job of blurring the lines between what’s real and fake. The truth is that CM Punk has been injured for the last few months. This could all be a big story leading up to his return. I believe a legitimate brawl took place, but that was months ago. CM Punk and The Elite can put their differences aside to build one of the greatest stories in wrestling. They have fans right where they want them, and they can make a killing off this storyline. It can all start Wednesday if Tony announces Punk’s return to the company. It’s a long shot, but Khan announcing CM Punk’s return to AEW would blow up the internet.

Those are a few possibilities of what Tony Khan may announce on AEW Dynamite. It can be as simple as announcing a new television deal or as crazy as CM Punk returning. Stay tuned.

