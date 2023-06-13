AEW: Fight Forever is releasing later this month, and developer Yuke's is showing off as much content as they can to get fans excited.

In a recent video they released, the developer showed off a brief glimpse of some of the mini-games that will be available. At launch there will be 15 mini games, with an additional 4 coming out later as DLC. Below is the video if you'd like to check it out.

Challenge your buddies in mini-games between matches and level up your attributes on the Road to Elite!#AEWFightForever is available on June 29! Pre-order at https://t.co/Nv3IuMUZtf#AEWGames pic.twitter.com/deQZfUIGki — AEW Games (@AEWGames) June 12, 2023

What Mini-Games are coming to AEW: Fight Forever?

Below is the full list of mini-games coming to AEW: Fight Forever, including some more details on the one's we know more about currently:

Penta Says A twist on Simon Says where player's follow Pentagón Jr.'s movements. Players must press the corresponding button in alignment with Pentagon Jr. in hopes to stay in the game. There's a “wrong” counter on the bottom. We can assume the player with the most wrong moves in a turn will either get eliminated or less points.

Shida's Slugfest A mini-game that involves wrestlers slugging baseballs out of what appears to be a football field. It seems there'll be two teams, with two partners each. You'll be able to play as both batter and pitcher, though we only get a glimpse of the latter. The objective seems simple, as it requires one team to get a higher score than the other.

Chip Gather The game mode reminds us of something we'd see out of a Mario Party Mini-Game. Four players are pitted against each other in the ring as casino chips fall from the sky. Watch out though, as bombs are also dropping, which can briefly knock you out of the action.



Full Mini-Games List

Below are the rest of the mini-games coming to AEW: Fight Forever.

* – Denotes DLC mini-game

Steal The Show

Pit Drop

Path Tracer

Who's Missing?

Spot The Difference

Memory

Box Breaker

Egg Hunt

Bomb Hurl

Where's Orange?

Count ‘Em Up

AEW Pop Quiz

*JoinUs (FTR: Revival Pack)

*Deth Race-X (FTR: Revival Pack)

*MJF Car Crash (Limitless Bunny Bundle)

*Sloth Sling (Limitless Bunny Bundle)

With DLC included it comes out to a total of 19 mini-games. We were able to spot a few of the mini-games while watching:

Spot The Difference – about 15 seconds in (It shows 2 pictures that are almost the same)

Where's Orange – about 12 seconds in. (It shows the game's roster with Orange Cassidy behind wrestlers in the second row from the top)

Pop Quiz – about 18 seconds in. (It shows a question with 4 possible answers)

Release Date & Details

AEW: Fight Forever launches on June 29, 2023, on PC via Steam, Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. The Elite Edition is currently on sale for pre-order for those who are interested. PS+ Members, in addition to Xbox and Switch users can save 10% on the Elite Edition. The game is still on the wishlist on Steam, but there's a chance Steam users can get the 10% discount as well. The sale lasts until June 29th.

