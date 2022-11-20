Published November 20, 2022

When Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks, Nick Jackson and Matt Jackson, made their return in AEW in a World Trios Championship Match against Death Triangle, fans were over the moon. Finally, after almost three months away from an AEW ring following their suspensions for taking part in the “Brawl Out” with CM Punk and Ace Steel, The Elite were back, looked like a million bucks, and even had a new theme song, “Carry on my Wayward Son” to accompany them down to the ring.

Granted, they did lose their return match, which came as a surprise to many, including the fans in The Rock in New Jersey, but when news broke shortly thereafter that The Elite and Death Triangle would take part in a Best of Seven Series to decide on the next AEW World Trios Champions, it quickly erased any anger some fans may have felt and instead replaced it with a mountain of intrigue.

Think about that for a second, Omega and the Jacksons versus PAC, Penta El Zero M, and Rey Fenix on up to seven occasions between now and the second week of January? What did fans do to deserve such a treat? Will each match have different stipulations? Will there be other interesting ideas dictated by Tony Khan to shake things up? Needless to say, should the series come to seven matches, the fans attending AEW Dynamite at the Fabulous Kia Forum in Los Angeles, California, will be in for a treat on January 11th, as that bout could decide it all.

As announced at #AEWFullGear, the #AEW World Trios Championship will now be decided in a Best of 7 Series between #DeathTriangle & #TheElite, with Match 2 taking place at #AEWDynamite LIVE from Chicago, IL on Thanksgiving Eve at 8pm ET/ 7pm CT on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/YjBjgeItWE — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 20, 2022

But hang on, there’s a date missing on that calendar. Why isn’t there a match scheduled for January 4th? Quickly fans started to hypothesize over whether or not that particular absence, which fell on during the same week as Wrestle Kingdom, meant that Omega and the Bucks might be heading back to Japan for New Japan Pro Wrestling’s biggest show of the year. But who would they wrestle? Could the Bucks take on Aussie Open? Or how about the Gorillas of Destiny? Could the Jacksons get The Good Brothers one last time before they roll into WWE full-time? And what about Omega? Will he wrestle “Switchblade” Jay White for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship? Could the trio work as a trio?

Well, fans didn’t have to wait too long to find out, as, on Sunday, November 20th, Omega took to Twitter to announce a new match and call out a certain star on the NJPW roster.

AEW’s Kenny Omega is ready for a right-proper match with Will Ospreay.

Sitting on a golden throne in an otherwise nondescript room, Omega cut a promo in Japanese on none other than the current IWGP United States Champion, Will Ospreay, whom he has been feuding with online for what feels like forever.

“It’s been a long time, New Japan Pro-Wrestling,” Omega said in Japanese. “Now, why do you think I’m here? Once AEW was built, nothing was keeping me in New Japan. So I had to be replaced. And just who was that replacement? Oh, it just had to be the masterful William Ospreay. And how did that turn out? Take a look, him? The crowds have gotten smaller, we can’t hear them cheering. ‘Oh, but that’s because of the pandemic!’ That’s the line you trot out, right? But is it, really? You see, there’s only one real virus here, and that’s you, Will. You and all your auto translate loving foreign-pais. All of you are second-rate Kenny Omega knockoffs. I have to say, I was surprised to get the phone call from NJPW. And to be honest… I’m not really not interested. But one more time, for the fans, for the good of pro-wrestling, I’ll show you what separates Kenny Omega from a Will Ospreay. I will save the promotion, I will once again change the world, and I haven’t forgotten what you’ve done. I’m coming for you. WrestleKingdom Will, I’ll be there, until then, I much bid you adieu; goodbye and good night.”

Oh. Snap; after literally years of back-and-forth digital brawls on social media and a taste of what an in-ring bout could be in their trios match in the lead-up to All Out, fans are finally going to get to see a legitimate singles bout between Omega and Ospreay – competing for the US Championship no less. For fans out of the know, this marks only the second time Omega and Ospreay have shared the ring in a singles match, making this technically a rematch of a bout Omega won at PWG All Star Weekend 11 all the way back in 2015. Though they’ve wrestled each other 29 other times during their shared careers, including a few very consequential bouts both in NJPW and AEW, this will undoubtedly go down as the crown jewel of their rivalry, or maybe just the opening shots of an ever-expanding war; either way, thank you Tony Khan and Gedo for making it a possibility.