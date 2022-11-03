Lamar Jackson makes an appearance at AEW Dynamite

Just when you thought this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite couldn’t get any bigger, none other than a legit MVP candidate walked into the Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena and got a massive pop from the thousands of fans in attendance.

But who was it? Kenny Omega? Tony Khan? John Cena? What even is an MVP in terms of wrestling? Fortunately, fans who found themselves on the confused side didn’t have to wait long to find out, as it was announced on commentary and later broadcasted onto the jumbotron/television screens that the MVP in question was none other than Lamar Jackson, the starting quarterback for the Baltimore Ravens and the 2019 NFL MVP.

Yup, that’s Lamar Jackson, alright; it’s nice to see that he’s a wrestling fan.

Now, for keen-eyed fans, this isn’t the first time an MVP has been in attendance at an AEW show, as Giannis Antetokounmpo, the two-time NBA MVP, was in the house when AEW rolled through Milwaukee and even shot an angle with the Young Bucks for BTE and the company’s backstage programming, but Jackson’s appearance made for an interesting one, as, unlike Rick Ross, who appeared later on the show, he wasn’t trying to cut a promo, or promote anything in particular. No, Jackson simply bought – or got – tickets to AEW to watch the show, and the fans in attendance were over the moon to see their favorite football star watch their favorite in-ring stars duke it out. It’s just a shame the Jackson Brothers, Nick and Matt, aren’t back back yet, as you know they would have had some fun with the speedy signal caller.