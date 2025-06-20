Baltimore Ravens veteran cornerback Marlon Humphrey didn't mince words when reflecting on the state of the team's defense. As one of the longest-tenured players on the roster, he’s witnessed the shift in the team’s identity—and he's determined to reverse it. Humphrey publicly admitted that the defense standard in Baltimore has dropped since he entered the league in 2017, and he feels personally responsible.

In an eye-opening feature by AL.com’s Mark Inabinett, Humphrey expressed a deep desire to restore the Ravens defensive identity to what it once was.

“I can only speak on the defense. I feel that when I first came to the Ravens, it was all about the Ravens defense, it was all about the Ravens defense, it was all about the Ravens defense,” he said. “And I feel like I’ve let that standard – being here, I think, the longest defensive guy – I feel like I’ve let that standard kind of slip, and that’s something I want to get back. Obviously, we love quarterback Lamar Jackson. He’s a great player. But I want the Ravens’ identity to be defense like it was when I first got here, so that’s something that we’re chirping in our room.”

That level of honesty didn’t go unnoticed, especially looking at the major Ravens offseason signings. Baltimore added elite talent in the secondary, including Jaire Alexander, Chidobe Awuzie, and rookie Malaki Starks, all designed to strengthen what was a vulnerable pass defense last season.

Article Continues Below

“A quote that’s never been said and probably will never be said in NFL history is, ‘We got too many corners that can cover,’” Humphrey added.

His comments highlight how crucial the recent secondary additions are to turning around a Ravens defense that ranked near the bottom in pass yards allowed per game last season. The combination of youth, experience, and versatility, including players like Kyle Hamilton and Nate Wiggins, is expected to give Baltimore unprecedented flexibility in coverage.

Training camp opens July 22nd, and the Ravens will get their first preseason test against the Indianapolis Colts on August 7th. Whether the team’s identity shifts back to its defensive roots will depend on more than just words—but Humphrey’s truth bomb has set the tone.