The Baltimore Ravens have achieved plenty over the last few years with Lamar Jackson at quarterback, and now there is just one thing left to do: win a Super Bowl.

Despite fielding great team after great team, the Ravens have been plagued by playoff heartbreak during the Jackson era. Whether it's the loss to the Tennessee Titans with the best record in football, the AFC Championship loss at home to the Kansas City Chiefs or last season's loss to the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional Round, Ravens fans have had their fair share of heartbreak.

Heading into 2025, the Ravens seem poised to have one of the best teams in the NFL once again. That became even more true when they signed former Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander. Alexander may not be the player that he used to be and has struggled with injuries over the last few years, but he is still a solid starter at a position of need for the Ravens.

That leaves the Ravens with sky-high expectations once again heading into the season, and it's Super Bowl or bust heading into 2025 according to ESPN NFL analyst Field Yates.

"On paper, this should be a no-excuses year for Baltimore."@FieldYates breaks down how the Ravens' offseason raised expectations for Lamar Jackson and the squad 📈 pic.twitter.com/6Z2dBvp368 — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) June 20, 2025 Expand Tweet

Article Continues Below

“The Ravens last year had one of the worst pass rush win rates in the entire NFL, they couldn't get a lot of pressures in some of their biggest moments,” Yates said. “Last year when they lost to Buffalo and Philadelphia, they managed just five pressures. That's not gonna cut it. … Pass rush, often is as good as the secondary behind it. Sometimes, the secondary is as good as the pass rush in front of it. Now, on paper, this should be a no excuses year for Baltimore.

“I don't sit there and identify a single area on the roster where I don't say that's quality enough to potentially compete for a championship.”

Alexander will play next to both Marlon Humphrey and Nate Wiggins to form one of the best cornerback groups in football. That should shore up a secondary that had its rough patches last season with giving up explosive plays.

Pair an improved defense with another elite offensive unit led by Jackson, and this Ravens squad should be one of the best teams in the NFL next season. However, none of it will matter if they can't finally get it done when it matters.