Rashod Bateman, wide receiver of the Baltimore Ravens, isn’t just entering a new contract—he’s on a mission. Speaking at minicamp this week, the 24-year-old wideout made it clear that he’s eager to reshape how people see Baltimore’s receiving corps, a group that’s faced its fair share of criticism for not living up to expectations.

“I wanted to change the narrative about receivers here,” Bateman shared with NFL Network’s The Insiders. “And I truly believe we’re heading in the right direction to do just that.”

Bateman recently inked a three-year, $36.75 million contract extension and is coming off a standout 2024 season where he racked up 45 receptions, 756 yards, and nine touchdowns. He made an impact in the postseason, racking up 90 yards and scoring two touchdowns, which helped the Ravens advance to the Divisional Round. His standout performance has secured his place in the team’s plans.

The addition of DeAndre Hopkins has only added to the excitement. Bateman praised the veteran for being a vocal leader and a reliable source of wisdom in the receiver room. “He’s been fantastic for us, offering advice to all of us—not just me,” Bateman told NBC Sports. “We’re all younger guys, so we’re all ears, soaking up everything he has to share.”

Bateman also touched on the team’s latest defensive addition, Jaire Alexander, who just signed with Baltimore this week. “It’s going to be a challenge,” he said about the practice matchups. “This defense is tough, and bringing in Jaire is only going to make us better.” The former All-Pro corner is expected to push the offense during training camp, sharpening the skills of the entire unit.

When it comes to Lamar Jackson, Bateman highlighted the quarterback’s physical shape and determination. “He does look leaner, quicker, and faster,” he noted. “The league better watch out, as usual.” That sense of confidence reflects the vibe at the team’s minicamp, where Bateman described a shared hunger and determination to “chase this ring.”