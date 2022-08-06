Madison Rayne parlays a big win into an AEW Title shot

Goodness, Madison Rayne is having herself a week; not only has she been signed by AEW to serve as their new Head Coach of the women’s decision and made her commentary debut on a surprise Thursday night edition of AEW Dark Elevation, but the former Impact Knockouts Tag Team Champion has since gone on to wrestle her first match in the promotion too, accepting a challenge from Stokley Hathaway and Jade Cargill to wrestle Leila Grey on a live edition of AEW Rampage.

Taking the ring in front of the hot Michigan crowd, Rayne wrestled her heart out in a more than solid AEW debut on national television – one of the rare times the 17-year pro has been afforded such an opportunity. Rayne showed poise when her heelish foe wanted violence, had counters for Grey’s rather limited bag of offensive tricks, and ultimately secured the pin and the win with her very familiar finisher, the Cross Raynes.

Madison Rayne picks up the victory in her #AEW debut! It’s #AEWRampage LIVE on TNT! pic.twitter.com/p6bGcDbPgt — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 6, 2022

Sidebar: Hmm… has anyone else ever used that move before in AEW?

Had that been the end of Rayne’s night, it would have surely gone down as one of the highlights of her career, as, again, Reigns hasn’t been a fixture of television since TNA was on Spike TV, but the night ended with a big ole’ cherry on top, as Jade Cargill marched down to the ring and officially issued a challenge for her new head coach to face her for the TBS Championship at Quake by the Lake, which is a sort of roundabout way of getting a match but a promising result nonetheless. While only time will tell how this affects Athena’s pursuit of the television network-branded strap, it’s clear Rayne is having a very good week at her new job.