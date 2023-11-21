After Will Ospreay declared that he wants to wrestle MJF after Full Gear, the AEW World Champion relayed that the feeling isn't mutual.

After making his semi-surprising debut at AEW Full Gear as Tony Khan's game-changing big signing, Will Ospreay stopped by the media scrum to discuss leaving New Japan Pro Wrestling, coming to America to become a fixture of weekly television, and who he would like to wrestle when he becomes a full-time member of the promotion in February of 2024.

One name who earned plenty of lip service from the “Aeriel Assassin” was none other than MJF, the current AEW World Champion, and the man who defeated “Switchblade” Jay White in the main event of Full Gear. Could Ospreay take the belt off of “People's Scumbag” in the main event of All In 2024 at Wembley Stadium? Dave Meltzer certainly thinks so, but frankly, most fans would settle for just about any match anywhere between the duo, as they are arguably the new number one and two wrestlers in the promotion.

And yet, if there's one person who doesn't want to see the match, it's MJF, as he explained to Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated.

“The scary part is I haven't even hit my ceiling yet. Luckily for Will, he hasn't had to step in the ring with me. If he never does, he will continue to be lucky,” MJF told Sports Illustrated.

“As far as Will Ospreay goes, that guy is, as his people would say, a bellend. I would like him to stay very far away from me.”

Does MJF really not want to wrestle Ospreay because he's “a stupid or annoying man?” Or is he instead afraid that Ospreay could be the man who takes his title officially instead of simply stealing the belt White-style? Fans will find out soon enough, as a showdown between the duo feels inevitable.

Will Ospreay explains his decision to sign with AEW.

Speaking of the Full Gear press conference, the first question presented to Will Ospreay was a simple one: Why did he choose to sign with AEW despite being in demand from basically every promotion around the world?

For Ospreay, the answer wasn't too hard to formulate, as his relationship with Tony Khan made the decision easy.

“I’ve built up and trust and rapport with Tony,” Will Ospreay said via Fightful. “I feel I’m at my best over here. I’ve enjoyed every time I’ve come over here. Right now, this is the best decision for me and my family. I’m not interrupting my kid’s school, my Mrs. can see her parents. I get to be one of the best pro wrestlers that have ever done it, and I get to do it now on weekly TV and I get to really test myself in these waters.”

Asked how he was able to negotiate a deal with TK despite being contracted to NJPW until February, Ospreay noted that that was more of a question for his reps, but he was happy to not only work with the promotion throughout the process but also to have the option to return to Japan in the future like Kenny Omega, Jon Moxley, and company before him.

“That’s more of a question for the reps, I’m not going to lie to you. I have no idea what happens. I’ve spent eight years of my life in New Japan. I was a very immature young man, and I came into the business, I don’t think really prepared for what was the come. With everything with New Japan, I’ve grown up in front of them. I can’t thank them enough. It was a true blessing, the fact that I just got to be a wrestler there. Coming out tonight, I messaged my Mrs, every mile was worth it. There was an expectation, and I heard it when the music hit. I’m so grateful. I can’t tell you the gratitude I feel right now. None of you would know my name without New Japan,” Ospreay said.

“That’s a reality. When I did that match with Ricochet all those years ago, people just thought that was it, and that’s who I was. I’ve evolved, I’ve changed. The best thing is, I’ve matured. I understand the responsibility that I’m in and the responsibility that I’m in here. It’s a heavy task because there is expectations, but I have been at my best when my back is against the wall, and I’m uncomfortable. I’m really looking forward to testing myself, and I’m thankful for New Japan and everything they’ve done for me. That doesn’t mean I’m done. I can still, with Tony’s blessing, I can still do some dates. It just has to be right.”

Had Ospreay opted to sign with WWE, his run in New Japan, RevPro, TNA, and beyond would have been over, as fans can count on one finger the number of times a main roster star has appeared for another promotion while currently under contract over the past 20 or so years. Fortunately, Khan has a much more inclusive approach to professional wrestling, and as a result, Ospreay can prove he's one of the best wrestlers in the world by actually putting his money where his mouth is against darn near any non-WWE talent the wrestling world has to offer.