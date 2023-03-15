A multifaceted writer who can be read at Heavy, Fansided, Philadelphia Sports Network, and right here at ClutchPoints. Are you ready to read about wrestling? Well, you've come to the right place, brother.

As AEW prepares to run its first-ever show in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, Tony Khan and company have decided to keep their love of the northern-most country in North America going by announcing a new six-show summer tour that will include the second-ever running of Forbidden Door – aka Forbidden Door II – which will come to fans from the Scotiabank Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

“Canada has a rich wrestling heritage, and our debut in Toronto last year served as a special moment in our incredible relationship with fans throughout the country,” said Tony Khan. “Now, we’re not only entering new markets but also paying homage to the history of Canadian wrestling with unique moments like AEW House Rules taking place from the iconic Calgary Stampede. This summer is shaping up to be massive with the return of Forbidden Door, and now Canadian fans in six separate markets will get the chance to witness what AEW has to offer up close and personal.”

While some fans were upset by the announcement, specifically ones in Ottowa and Vancouver who didn’t get stops on the tour, by and large, the announcement has been met with glowing praise, as AEW is clearly popular in Canada, and now they’ll get to exploit that fact across multiple markets over multiple dates. All in all, great news for a company looking to further expand its reach and really make the International Championship, which will debut in Winnipeg when Orange Cassidy takes on “Double J” Jeff Jarrett, feel like a justified moniker.