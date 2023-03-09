After tapping out of his own finisher following a 67-minute Ironman match against MJF at Revolution, Bryan Danielson felt crushed for more reasons than one. Afforded a chance to address the AEW Galaxy, “The American Dragon” let it be known that he was sorry he let the people who matter the most to him down: his family.

“I always thought I was doing this for my kids,” Danielson said. “You know, I was forced to retire, but I wanted to teach them that if you love something, you have to fight for it. And what I realized out there tonight is Max was right. You know, this whole time, my whole career, has been legs, lungs, heart, and never giving up, and that’s always what I thought was best, always to fight. To just fight and fight and fight, and when I woke up from being unconscious, and I’m in the LeBell lock, my first instinct was to f**king fight. And as I was fighting, I realized that I can’t feel my arms, and my left leg didn’t have any strength anymore.

“And what Max said after the Ironman match, that I woudn’t be able to play with my kids, it donned on me: he’s right, I was putting himself before my family. More than tapping out, that made me more ashamed than anything else. It’s time for me to go home.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

What does Danielson mean by “It’s time for me to go home?” Did he mean, like after the Pay-Per-View, or does “The American Dragon” have some thinking to do about what kind of wrestler and person he wants to be moving forward? Fans will have to keep watching AEW television to find out, assuming Bryan Danielson makes an appearance any time soon.