Kenny Omega tweets and deletes what he’s up to away from AEW

Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks are suspended from AEW. They may return in a week, they may be back in a month, they may never again be allowed to return to AEW at all; only time will tell what the future holds for The Elite.

Since All Out, the Young Bucks have been largely keeping to themselves, putting Being The Elite on hiatus for obvious reasons and only occasionally posting to social media to prove to fans that they are still alive.

And what about Omega? What’s he been up to over his two weeks away from AEW? Well, until Monday, no one really knew; other than canceling an appearance on Swerve Strickland’s podcast, Omega was keeping quiet.

Keyword? Was.

That’s right, on Monday, Omega took to social media once more, appearing in a funny video for HAOMING in Japan that was shared by Yuka Sakazaki and retweeting a highlight reel from his match with Kota Ibishi from the G1 Climax 28. He then fired off a tweet of his own about Steet Fighter V, but few fans saw it, as he deleted it roughly an hour after its posting.

Fortunately, a quick google search can bring back the text of the post, which isn’t exactly the same thing but is better than nothing:

*Non wrestling tweet* Yeah, I’m here. The #SFV community knows. JP Arcade Diamond = US Master rank. Free. I proclaim myself officially a NA Grandmaster level Alex.

What gives? Does this mean that Omega, who is in Japan, is going to be attending the Tokyo Game Show, a convention that AEW’s video game, Fight Forever, is also showing at? If so, does that mean an in-ring return could be following soon behind? We will hopefully find out soon enough.