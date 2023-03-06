Mark Briscoe is really over. Since officially signing with AEW in February and making his in-ring debut for the promotion a few weeks prior, Sussex County Chicken has been capturing the hearts of new fans and revitalizing the passions of old fans alike and even found some new, old friends in the Lucha Brothers, whom he first wrestled in 2018 and has become fast friends with.

And yet, as Briscoe continues to shine, looking for “gold in dem hills,” the leader of the Varsity Athletes, “Smart” Mark Sterling, has become increasingly upset with his success, becoming a sort of Gollum chasing after the Ring of Honor Tag Team Champion’s precious.

Taking to the ring for the only advertised match for Zero Hour of Revolution, Briscoe and the Lucha Brothers took to the ring in a jam-packed Chase Center in San Francisco for a fun, fast, and furious bout featuring synchronized spots, Redneck Kung Fu, and a fantastic moment where Briscoe urged the crowd to cheer him on by using a chair as a clapper. Fortunately, this chair served multiple purposes, as Briscoe then used it as a launchpad for an assisted top rope cannonball bomb.

Was this match perfect? No, it was slightly sloppy, and every move didn’t hit as planned. But was this match fun? Oh heck yeah, Briscoe and the Bros are certified showmen, and they got the crowd hyped up as much as anyone on the card could have. For a show with just one preliminary contest, booking Briscoe to win with a Froggy Bow off the top rope was a real crowd-pleaser.