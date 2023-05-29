A multifaceted writer who can be read at Heavy, Fansided, Philadelphia Sports Network, and right here at ClutchPoints. Are you ready to read about wrestling? Well, you've come to the right place, brother.

Ah, battle royals at AEW Double or Nothing; a pairing as sweet as chocolate and peanut butter.

Since the very first running of Double or Nothing, which, coincidently, was the first ever show under the All Elite Wrestling moniker, Tony Khan has made battle royals a fixture of his May Pay-Per-Views, with performers like “Hangman” Adam Page, and Jungle Boy using wins in the event to launch their careers to new heights. Though this match was a bit different than most, with Orange Cassidy’s International Championship on the line, the results were just as entertaining as any other, with nearly two dozen of AEW’s finest getting a chance to showcase their abilities, with Bandido giving Tony Nese a brutal delayed vertical suplex, Komander doing his signature rope run, and “The Machine” Brian Cage guerilla pressing not one, but two men at the same time.

Are you a fan of long-term storytelling? Well, this match was for you, as there were spots between Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland, back-and-forths between Cage and Dustin Rhodes, and even a continuation of Ricky Starks’ feud with Bullet Club Gold, who he eliminated completely via a spear-flip combo on “Switchblade” Jay White, who some thought might win the belt himself.

After a blitz of action eliminated performer after performer through the first 20 minutes of the match, the Double or Nothing field trimmed down to four, with Big Bill, Penta El Zero M, Strickland, and OC left to duke it out for the international strap. Penta came out to an early lead, knocking Cassidy and Strickland to the ground before facing off with Big Bill, who eliminated him with a well-placed lariat. Bill then turned his attention to OC, who he wasted with a Bossman Slam before being flipped over the top rope by Strickland, who eliminated him from behind.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Down to just Strickland and OC, the duo unloaded the proverbial chamber, with the latter hitting a Stundog Millionaire on Strickland before taking a foot to the face that knock him to the ground. Clawing back to their feet, OC was tripped by Prince Nana before taking a stomp from the top rope from Swerve in what looked like the champ’s last stand. Still, OC found a little extra juice, hitting two DDTS before attempting an Orange Punck that Strickland countered. Watching Strickland attempt one more stomp, OC threw up his legs, and with one more kick, he retained.

Should Orange Cassidy have come out on top at Double or Nothing? It’s impossible to know, but it’s safe to say he earned it in this one.