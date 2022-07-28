AEW owner Tony Khan vocal on having ‘father figure’ in Patriots’ Bill Belichick

AEW owner Tony Khan is no stranger to the sports world. Besides owning AEW, he is the co-owner of the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars and the Director of Football for Premier League side Fulham FC.

Khan has met his fair share of figures in sports, but according to him, he has a bond with one unlikely source.

After an AEW Dynamite taping, Khan went out to speak with the crowd, as is his routine. In front of the Worcester, Massachusetts crowd, he revealed he is very close with New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick.

“I have to say, some of my best friends in the National Football League are the people in the New England Patriots organization,” Khan told the crowd. “They’ve done nothing but support me in my personal life. … Other than my own father, the only person I would say has been a mentor, an idol and a father figure to me is Bill Belichick. And let me tell you who’s a big fan of AEW: The Kraft family.”

Khan has accomplished a lot in sports over the last years. Fulham FC won promotion to the Premier League as champions of the EFL Championship. This came on the strength of striker Aleksandar Mitrovic’s record-breaking campaign, scoring 43 goals in 44 appearances in the English second division last season.

Khan has also built AEW into one of the most exciting properties in all of wrestling. Some of the biggest names in the sport have become All Elite within the last year. And the 39-year-old owner is not afraid of a bit of controversy.

With someone as decorated as Bill Belichick in his corner, it’s no wonder why Khan has been so successful as of late.