After exclusively defending his All-Atlantic Championship abroad, PAC finally earned an opportunity to defend his strap in an AEW ring, taking on the long-absent Kip Sabian during All Out Zero Hour.

The results, unfortunately for Sabian, went about as people expected.

Though Sabian gave it his all, wrestling against his fellow countryman in a spirited affair to decide on AEW’s premier international performer but alas, it wasn’t meant to be; Sabian got a bit too focused on his box head and ultimately ate the Black Arrow for his first loss in over 500 days.

If that was the end of the show, it wouldn’t be all that noteworthy from a macro level. Sure, Sabian’s prolonged storyline being dashed in a Pay-Per-View preshow match is a tad unusual, but it’s far from a story worthy of extensive coverage. What is, however, is what happened after the match, as, when Tony Schiavone tried to ask PAC about his win, whose music hit but none other than Orange Cassidy, “The Bastard’s” long-time foe and now presumably the man who is going to challenge for the All-Atlantic Championship.

"You are not a wrestler; you are a joke. Get to the back of the line." PAC with no respect towards Orange Cassidy! #AEWAllOut: #ZeroHour is LIVE at https://t.co/nps7VUI9fm! pic.twitter.com/fOOuYcfAyw — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 4, 2022

Now, as you may or may not know, OC and PAC have been foes for a very long time. Cassidy wrestled his first-ever match in an AEW ring against PAC, and the duo took part in a three-way match with Kenny Omega for the AEW World Champ at Double or Nothing 2021. With OC a much better performer than in either of those matches thanks to big bouts against Will Ospreay, Adam Cole, and Wardlow, this one could really be anyone’s game.