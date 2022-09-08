PAC finally gets one over on Kenny Omega with AEW World Trios win

Kenny Omega and PAC have been feuding for almost as long as AEW has been in existence.

The duo wrestled on All Out 2019, where PAC won by referee’s decision, on the third-ever episode of Dynamite when the eventual championship-winning duo of “The Cleaner” and the “Hangman” wrestled “The Bastard” and the moniker-less Jon Moxley and took place in one of the best matches in the promotion’s history when Omega pulled out the win in AEW’s first-ever Ironman Match.

And yet, when PAC finally earned an opportunity to challenge Omega for championship gold in an AEW arena, he came up short. To make matters worse, not only did PAC lose the match to Omega, but he had to wrestle “The Best Bout Machine” in a three-way match for the AEW World Championship against fellow rival Orange Cassidy, likely because Tony Khan feared that one-on-one match simply didn’t have the star power needed to headline the show.

Oh what a difference a year can make.

Since then, PAC won the AEW All-Atlantic Championship Tournament to become the title’s first holder and was entered into a match with his Death Triangle buddies Rey Fenix and Penta El Zero Miedo versus Best Friends to secure the World Trios Championship belts vacated by The Elite following their locker room battle with CM Punk and Ace Steel.

Unfortunately for Omega, PAC has officially taken his title without so much as having to hear the opening notes to “Battle Cry,” as he secured the pinfall victory on Chuck Taylor to capture the championships. In this round of long-term storytelling, PAC has earned the leg-up.