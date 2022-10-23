Even the Philadelphia Phillies love AEW’s The Acclaimed

Welp, it’s official: the Fightin’ Philadelphia Phillies are going to the World Series. After a decade away form the playoffs, the South Philly kids re-tooled at the trade deadline, put it all together down the stretch, and ultimately sent the San Diego Padres home from the big dance in order to punch their own ticket to the grandest stage in the sport.

And what, you may ask, do the accomplishments of Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber, and the boys have to do with AEW and wrestling as a whole? Well, as it turns out, first baseman Rhys Hoskins and center fielder Brandon Marsh are apparently big fans of The Acclaimed, so much so that they scissored in the dugout.

Wow, look at that – everyone really does love The Acclaimed, as Anthony Bowens pointed out on Twitter.

Now, for those out of the know, South Philly has a long and storied history of professional wrestling; ECW ran shows mere blocks away from the Philadelphia Sports Complex from 1992-2001, Ring of Honor called the city home during its initial inception, and even now, promotions like ROH, Impact, Major League Wrestling, and others routinely run shows and/or television tapings at the 2300 Arena on South Swanson Street, a venue forever known as the home of hardcore.

Are Hoskins and Marsh fixtures of the local scene, or do they simply watch Dynamite on Wednesdays at 8 pm EST? Either way, it’s nice to see that everybody, from fans to professional baseball players in hot pursuit of a World Series victory, love the AEW World Tag Team Champions.