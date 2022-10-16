Ex-AEW star Bobby Fish’s time in Impact is off to a quiet start

After his contract with AEW came to an end, Bobby Fish went on a bit of a media tour that drew a ton of additional news coverage and drum up interest in where he would wrestle next.

Unfortunately, that hype didn’t lead to the sort of long-term commitment Fish was looking for, as, after hyping up WWE and its new creative leader, Triple H at every chance he got, an offer was never formally extended for a potential NXT return – as far as anyone in wrestling news knows, at least – and the “Infamous” one instead found his way to the Impact Zone to continue on with his professional wrestling career.

The results? Well, you can check out a video from a recent Impact appearance and see how things are going for the former member of the Undisputed Era.

Caught that Bobby Fish promo everyone is talking about pic.twitter.com/wfPHNRj4aK — FTR Lex (@PerfectGameLex) October 14, 2022

Yikes, that is awkward. Here’s a transcript of what Fish had to say if you couldn’t hear him over the crowd.

“I need that. I need that, I mean no harm,” Fish said. “I mean no harm, big man, settle down, I hear you guys out here, you’re chirping away, and I’ve got to give you credit, it’s not like you’re out here spilling lies. I mean, Moose, you talk about Bully Ray and how this portion of your career, you’ve patterned yourself after him. I mean, let’s give credit where credit is due; you have really turned yourself into a real scumbag.”

“Maclin,” Fish continued. “It appears to me that you are calling Bully Ray a locker-room politician. And I mean, folks, where’s the lie?”

Is this now-viral video out of context? Maybe so, but it certainly doesn’t look like CM Punk’s fifth-least favorite AEW coworker isn’t having the best time right now wrestling as a part of Impact’s less-than-popular product.