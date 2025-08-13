Unfortunately, it does not sound like WWE's release of Karrion Kross is a “work” (in other words, part of a storyline). The former NXT Champion discussed his departure in an interview.

Speaking with Ariel Helwani, Kross was asked point-blank if he was “working us right now.” Kross was very honest, replying, “No. No. I'm not answering questions today as a character.”

So, that means that he was there as Kevin Robert Kesar, not WWE Superstar Karrion Kross, after his release. That helped Helwani put some of his questions into context.

It is noticeable that Kross appeared timid in the interview. He is likely still bummed out about the release, as it is still relatively fresh, having only happened on August 10.

Why was Karrion Kross released from WWE?

The reason for Kross's release is unclear. He had gained popularity over the last few months, and fans were behind him. However, his contract expired on August 10, and they did not re-sign.

During the interview with Helwani, Kross revealed he got a last-minute offer on Tuesday, August 5, 2025. However, when he asked for more information regarding how they came to whatever the offer was, he did not receive anything back. WWE then rescinded their offer.

He also revealed that they did not initially offer Scarlett, his wife, a contract. He was told, “After we deal with you, we'll deal with her.”

For now, Kross is not with WWE. Perhaps the door will be opened down the line. He has returned once — perhaps that could happen again if there's mutual interest.

Kross is coming off the press tour for his memoir, Life Is Fighting. His last match in WWE was against Sami Zayn at SummerSlam on August 3.

He was previously released from WWE in 2021. When he came back in 2022, he immediately began a feud with Drew McIntyre, who wrote the forward to his book. Kross's last feud was against Zayn. Before that, he was seemingly set up for a program with AJ Styles coming out of WrestleMania 41. However, that did not come to fruition.