It has been a rough year for WWE referee Charles Robinson, who went from being roughed up by John Cena to being attacked by a bat, causing him to go to the hospital.

He took to Instagram on Wednesday, August 13, 2025, to share the news. Robinson revealed he had to be taken to the ER after being bitten by a bat.

“Great way to start the morning,” his caption began. “2:00 am and got bit by a bat. That's right[,] a bat! 4 hours later in the ER and six shots.”

Fans flooded the comments. One fan asked a very important question, “Does this mean you are now BAT MAN?! Very cool,” they commented.

In a follow-up post, Robinson shared a picture of the bat in his hand. “This is the culprit that got me. Such a cutie!” he wrote in his caption.

Who is WWE referee Charles Robinson?

It has been a rough year for Robinson, who has been with WWE for over two decades. Earlier in the year, he was run over by Cena.

Then, about a month later, he officiated a match between Gunther and Goldberg. For his efforts, Robinson suffered a cracked rib, thanks to Goldberg. Luckily, he took it like a champ. Now, he is dealing with a bat problem.

Robinson is an experienced professional wrestling referee. He started as a heel referee when he joined WWE (then WWF) in 2001. However, he would later become Friday Night SmackDown's main referee the following year, and the rest is history. He became SmackDown's senior referee after Mike Chioda's departure in 2020.

Throughout his career, Robinson has been involved in several iconic moments. Recently, he officiated the match between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 40. He counted the three count on the pinfall that ended Reigns' 1,316-day title reign.

He is still in that position. Robinson is only 61 years old, so he may still have years ahead of him. Before joining WWE, Robinson had tenures with Pro Wrestling Federation and World Championship Wrestling (WCW).