There are likely many reasons for John Cena's WWE retirement, but the 17-time world champion has revealed another for his farewell tour, which wraps up in December 2025.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Cena said that he didn't want to overstay his welcome in wrestling. He knows that there are young up-and-comers in WWE, and he doesn't want to continue taking the spotlight, especially since he's not there on a full-time basis. The physical limitations are also a factor. Cena conceded that his “body is screaming at me to close the chapter.” He is not afraid to acknowledge his age, and the time is now to retire.

“I know I look a little younger than I am, but I'm 48, man. I'll be 49 next year,” Cena said. “I'm very grateful to say that WWE has given me almost 25 years to go out and do my thing and be invisible, and it's been fantastic.

“But I also remember when I was a young kid back in 2002 thinking I'd never get a chance, and then when I did, I came up with a young, hungry class, and I think if I hang around any longer than now, I'm just taking time away from those young guys who [could use] the next chance to make an impact. It's time, man. It's time,” he continued.

When is John Cena retiring from WWE?

In December 2025, Cena will wrestle in his final match in WWE. The date and event of his final matchup is unknown, but expect WWE to announce it sooner rather than later.

He is currently feuding with Logan Paul heading into Clash in Paris, which takes place on August 31, 2025. After that, he appears to be on a collision course with the “Beast Incarnate” Brock Lesnar.

After his SummerSlam match against Cody Rhodes, Lesnar made his return to WWE. Lesnar had been on a hiatus for two years before making a comeback. Lesnar's hiatus was due to his name being mentioned in Janel Grant's lawsuit against Vince McMahon.

Cena has around 10 or so dates left of his retirement tour. He announced it at the 2024 Money in the Bank PLE, and his final run has included a record-setting 17th world championship reign.