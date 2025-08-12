Fans have been waiting for WWE star Ilja Dragunov's return from injury, and that time may be coming “soon.”

Cory Hays of BodySlam.net posted a GIF of Dragunov on his X, formerly Twitter, on August 10, 2025. His caption read, “The time draws near.”

He followed that up by clarifying that he is unsure when it will be. “How soon?” he pondered. “We'll see. Not expecting it in the next few weeks.”

A fan was confused, and Hays once again clarified his comments. Dragunov's name had been “brought up this week” in WWE meetings. So, his return could be on the horizon.

When will Ilja Dragunov return to WWE from injury?

The latest update is an encouraging sign. Initially, it was announced he would be out for six to nine months. It has been nearly a year since his injury occurred. Now, he's on the mend.

Dragunov got injured during an untelevised live event. He was in a match against one of his biggest rivals, Gunther, for the World Heavyweight Championship.

Dragunov tore his ACL during the match. That is a serious injury, so it is encouraging that he is gearing up for a return. He was on the rise before it happened, and he could be fast-tracked upon his return.

He is a former NXT United Kingdom Champion and NXT Champion during his WWE career. His NXT UK Championship reign lasted 346 days before he had to relinquish it. He gave it up after a different injury he suffered.

His NXT Championship reign lasted 206 days. Trick Williams defeated Dragunov at Spring Breakin' in April 2024. Dragunov was then promoted to the WWE main roster.

In 2024, Dragunov competed in the King of the Ring tournament. He beat Ricochet in the first round of the tournament before losing to Jey Uso. Before his injury, Dragunov competed for the Intercontinental Championship as well, which was being held by Bron Breakker at the time.