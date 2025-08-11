On Sunday, August 10, 2025, former WWE star Karrion Kross released a vlog that revealed his contract with the company was up, effectively releasing him as a free agent.

In the vlog, Kross revealed his not re-signing was not for a lack of effort. Kross had been trying to work out a new deal dating back to January 2025, well before his rise in popularity.

“I expressed interest to renegotiate in early January with WWE,” Kross revealed. “I think it's crazy, preposterous that anyone would think I wouldn't wanna be there or go somewhere else. It's nothing against anywhere else, but I'm fully committed. I'm here.

“There isn't a world that exists where I don't think I've made that so entirely clear, but maybe it's just the general nature of people, where they think in all things if something's not working out, they'll go somewhere else. I'm really not like that. I will bang my head against the pavement until the sidewalk breaks and we get to the basement. It's just the way I am,” he continued.

He further explained why it was “frustrating.” Kross had expressed interest in being there, but he also has self-respect. “I'm not gonna beg — I've made it very clear,” said Kross.

However, WWE and Kross did have a conversation “recently” about him returning. He didn't feel it was “serious,” though, which caused him to get upset.

“The conversation made me really angry because I just didn't feel like it was a real conversation,” he explained. “Somebody had contacted me, and we briefly discussed it. It was a very short conversation, and the conversation was done, and there wasn't really anything that was discussed of real substance.

“And that really, really, really…actually, it didn't make me angry, and it didn't make me upset. It just really, profoundly disappointed me,” he concluded.

Now that Karrion Kross has been released from WWE, it remains unclear where he will go next. Fans have been behind him for months, and expect the “We Want Kross” chants to continue.

His final match took place during the second night of the 2025 SummerSlam PLE. He faced Sami Zayn to conclude their longstanding feud. Afterward, Kross and his real-life wife and on-screen manager, Scarlett, had an emotional goodbye. They high-fived fans on their way out of MetLife Stadium.

This year, WWE controversially released R-Truth (aka Ron Killings). “We Want Truth” chants ensued, and the company brought him back shortly after his dismissal. We will see if the fans cause a similar move to be made.