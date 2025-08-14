After making his return at the 2025 SummerSlam PLE, fans may have expected WWE Superstar Brock Lesnar to have his first match back against John Cena at Clash in Paris.

However, that is not the case, as Cena is set to face Logan Paul. WWE may have another date and place in mind for the rubber match of their storied history.

Dave Meltzer discussed this on the Wrestling Observer Radio (via Sports Illustrated). There is a chance WWE may want to go head-to-head with AEW's All Out PPV on Saturday, September 20, 2025. WWE currently has an unannounced PLE penciled in for that date, and Lesnar vs. Cena may headline it.

“It can change, but the main event for this show is Bock Lesnar and John Cena,” said Melzter of the WWE PLE. “So it's a big one. Which is why Brock's not in Paris… They wanted him for this show, not for the Paris show. And that's where Logan Paul got the gig.”

So, it appears Lesnar and Cena will headline whatever the September PLE is. It will be Lesnar's first match since August 2023. Lesnar and Cena last shared the ring in January 2015 in a triple threat match that also included Seth Rollins at the Royal Rumble. Their last singles match was contested a few months earlier at Night of Champions in September 2014.

This would make sense, as WWE is advertising Lesnar being at the September 12 and 19 editions of Friday Night SmackDown on their website.

Brock Lesnar's shocking return to WWE

After Cena's near-40-minute match against Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam, Lesnar's music hit. The “Beast Incarnate” made his return to the company following a hiatus. He was absent from WWE for two years after being linked to Janel Grant's lawsuit against Vince McMahon.

Lesnar is a 10-time world champion in WWE and one of their biggest stars. His last feud was against Rhodes, and he put the “American Nightmare” over in their rubber match.

It is unknown if Lesnar is back for the long haul or for a one-off bout against Cena. If he hangs around, there are several dream matches on the table, such as ones against Gunther and Bron Breakker.