Following his release, which has been heavily speculated, former WWE star Karrion Kross broke his silence regarding the matter. It appears the former leader of the Final Testament is keeping his head up, and he is open for booking.

He referenced his recently-published memoir, Life Is Fighting. The book came out on Tuesday, August 5, 2025, shortly after his final match with WWE at SummerSlam.

“Hey… life is fighting, right?” said Kross. “Now accepting bookings: Business@killerkross.com See you all again soon. [hourglass emoji]”

Additionally, Scarlett Bordeaux, Kross's real-life wife and on-screen manager, was released. She also took to X, formerly Twitter, to reveal the news.

“My time in WWE has been an incredible ride, and I can truly say it’s been the best locker room I’ve ever been part of. These people aren’t just coworkers, they’re family. I love you all, and I’ll deeply miss seeing you every week,” said Scarlett. ” To the fans, you’ve never just been a crowd. You’ve been our partners in every fight and the reason we give everything for this. From the bottom of my heart, thank you.

“The next chapter starts now and I’m ready to bring something unforgettable to any stage, anywhere in the world. If you want The Smokeshow on your show… let’s make it happen,” she concluded.

Where will Karrion Kross go after his WWE release?

It is unknown where Kross will go following his departure from WWE. Luckily, he should land on his feet, just like he did after his first WWE release in 2021.

In between his WWE tenures, Kross had stints in Major League Wrestling (MLW) and New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW). He then returned to WWE with a reinvented character in August 2022. Before he ever joined WWE, Kross had runs in Lucha Underground and Impact Wrestling (now TNA).

There will likely be suitors. AEW and TNA are two names to watch out for. Either way, Kross will find work. And never rule out another return to the company.

Right off the bat from his last WWE return, Kross feuded with Drew McIntyre. He also feuded with the likes of Bobby Lashley, AJ Styles, and Sami Zayn. His final match took place during the second night of the 2025 SummerSlam PLE. He lost to Zayn, and they shared a moment following the matchup.