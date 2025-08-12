After it was implied that John Cena requested Brock Lesnar's WWE return after two years due to him being linked to the Janel Grant lawsuit against Vince McMahon, the 17-time world champion doubled down on his past comments.

At the 2025 SummerSlam PLE, the show went off the air with another signature Lesnar moment. After a two-year hiatus, Lesnar returned, delivering an F5 to Cena and leaving. Afterward, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque implied that the return was done at Cena's request.

“This is John Cena's wishlist — it's him writing the last chapter of his book,” Triple H said during the post-show. While Triple H never name-dropped Lesnar, he did say he asked Cena, “Who do you want? And how?”

Speaking to the Boston Herald, Cena said he “never once” has “chosen my opponent.” This goes against what Triple H said, and Cena seemed adamant about that.

“I’ve always lived by the philosophy that life will give you opportunities every single day, and you have to do the best you can every single day with what life gives you,” Cena explained. “So whoever challenges me for that last match, I’m going to give it my best shot.”

Days earlier, Cena was asked by Adam's Apple about Lesnar's return. Similarly, Cena seemed to refute the notion that he requested Lesnar to come back. “They deal 'em, I play 'em,” Cena said.

Did John Cena request Brock Lesnar's WWE return?

Judging by his comments, it does not appear Cena asked for Lesnar's return. Fans will likely never know the true story. There have been reports in the aftermath of the shocking moment.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter said that WWE's legal team cleared the “Beast Incarnate” a month before SummerSlam. So, the return has been in the works for some time.

Lesnar's return implied that he is on a collision course for one last match against Cena. They have previously had high-profile feuds in the early 2010s. Now, they will write one last chapter in their story.

Cena has about a dozen dates left on his farewell tour. At the end of 2025, Cena will retire from in-ring competition. He recently turned babyface, opening the doors for several new feuds. His next match is set to be against Logan Paul at Clash in Paris on August 31.