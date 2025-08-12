From now on, there may be a rule against doing the prom pose with WWE Superstar Nikki Bella, who caught fans' attention for a picture from a photo op before the 2025 SummerSlam PLE.

Her twin sister, Brie Bella, asked Nikki about the experience with the WWE fan on their podcast. Brie seemed upset about it, and even Nikki acknowledged that the photo looked inappropriate — “[The one] where it looks like I'm being pounded from behind?” she asked.

However, it was not nefarious, according to Nikki. The fan, whose name is Brian Lema, delivered a heartwarming message to her while meeting her, and he gave her roses. It appears he was a lifelong fan, and Nikki did not feel like it was inappropriate in the moment.

“I do feel like from now on, there's gonna have to be a no prom pose rule after this photo,” Nikki conceded. “But I will say, he had an incredible story — he asked very politely about doing a prom photo. I've done it a bunch. You guys, I didn't feel anything. It never felt inappropriate; it didn't feel like what the photo looks like.”

Brie then interjected, jabbing the fan for doing a “pelvic thrust right when they said, ‘three, two, one.'” Nikki then stood up for the fan, saying it could have been his “posture.”

“I feel like it was his posture, and those pants of mine were kind of baggy; they kind of stuck out. You know how sometimes photos get distorted? I honestly feel like that's [what happened],” she added. “I would be honest, and I would go straight to my rep [and say], ‘Hey, that was really inappropriate. Like, I felt stuff.' I didn't have that at all, and unless I'm getting played, he had a very, very sweet story.”

Nikki acknowledged that the post went viral, and she saw thousands of comments. She didn't bother reading them. Like a true sister, Brie did it for her. “I read so many of them,” she quipped.

Seeing the photo go viral did cause Nikki to reflect. “I will admit, when I saw the photo, I had to go back and be like, Did I ever feel like I was treated inappropriately? Did I feel anything?” she explained. “But I would have spoken up.”

While she gave her a hard time, Brie did concede that Nikki would have spoken up if she felt wronged in the moment. Now, Nikki has a boundary for when meeting fans in the future. She called it a “lesson learned.”

Nikki Bella recently returned to WWE as a full-time wrestler. She participated in the battle royal at the Evolution PLE on July 13. She then faced Chelsea Green in a match the following night.