After sitting through question-asking sessions with MJF, Ricky Starks, and Wardlow, Tony Khan finally opened himself up for questions with the assembled media at the end of Revolution and was asked one of the most pressing quandaries on the minds of AEW fans around the world: what is going on with Kenny Omega?

“I think Kenny Omega’s one of the best wrestlers in AEW history, he’s one of the most decorated wrestlers,” Khan said. “To have someone who’s been World Trios Champion and had a great match defending title that tonight, the World Tag Team Champion, and the World Champion, he’s done everything you can do as a World Champion in this company and also the IWGP United States Champion and this year alone he’s had some of the best matches in the world, I thought it was an excellent match on the Pay-Per-View tonight, he started the year with a great match in Tokyo versus Will Ospreay at Wrestle Kingdom and Kenny Omega can do anything he sets his mind to. He’s one of the best stars in the world, and I hope he’s here for a very long time.”

Unsurprisingly, Khan didn’t comment on the reported interest Omega has been drawing from WWE or any of the other rumors that have surrounded the future of the promotion’s other two EVPS, Nick and Matt Jackson of the Young Bucks. Still, it is nice to know that Khan sees a future in the promotion for The Elite, as some fans were starting to worry that maybe, just maybe, the feud between the group and The House of Black was so underwhelming because of some Cody Rhodes-style tension between the EVPs and TK over their future.

Tony Khan didn’t try to stunt the buildup between The Elite and The House.

Speaking of The Elite and The Houe of Black, Khan was asked why Khan, and, by extension, AEW as a whole, didn’t commit serious time to the building up the match into some sort of marquee matchup.

Did Khan simply assume that Omega, The Jacksons, Malakai Black, Brody King, and Buddy Matthews would steal the show and that the match would stand on its own a la the feuds between FTR and The Briscoes in Ring of Honor? Or was there something else at play that fans weren’t privy to? As it turns out, the answer firmly fell into the latter category.

“I certainly think you could revisit it, based on the great match they had tonight, that the rivalry could be revisited,” Khan said. “To touch on something we addressed, there were weeks in the last couple months, there was a challenge, Kenny obviously made it back but it set behind one thing I wanted to do and then, you may have noticed a few weeks ago that when they came out Buddy wasn’t here and there was that too. But even there, with only two members of The House of Black, this was the match we wanted and you might remember a couple weeks ago on Rampage, that Brody and Malakai went out, and they were initially the ones who put the challenge out effectively, so I thought at that moment, even with the two members of The House of Black, that it made a lot of sense for them to go out and put out that challenge, and I think everyone internally felt that that made sense to build towards. Unfortunately, to have them face-to-face as a three-on-three as early as I would have liked, but everybody involved, all six of them, were tremendous in the match, and the last few weeks I thought there was a lot of anticipation, even if it would have been good to get them together even a few days sooner or whatever else was possible. The six of them had an amazing, amazing match, and I personally would love to see the rivalry revisited at any time.”

Welp, there you go, folks; Khan wanted to feature The Elite more during their second reign with the AEW World Trios Championship and even had something cool planned for Omega that either needed to be changed or wasn’t as cool as it could have been, but his travel issues prevented it from reaching its potential. Still, after watching The Elite and The House of Black turn in an absolute ripper at Revolution, Khan would be wise to heed his own words and revisit the feud over a full Pay-Per-View cycle, as The Elite-The House II has the potential to become another Double or Nothing five-plus star classic.