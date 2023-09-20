In the immediate aftermath of All In and then a week later in the media scrum following All Out, Tony Khan informed reporters that he couldn't talk about the backstage fight at Wembley Stadium or the subsequent firing of CM Punk that preceded the go-home edition of Collision at the United Center in Chicago.

But now, after the dust has settled and Khan has embarked on another round of media spots in the lead-up to Grand Slam in New York, has anything changed? Can Khan talk about the brawl, which also featured Jack Perry? Or how about what made him feel as though his life was threatened? Well, Josh Martinez decided to address the situation head-on with Khan on his Superstar Crossover podcast and was met with a non-answer from TK, who wanted to focus more on the promotion's successes, not failures.

“Well, I can't really comment on that,” Tony Khan said via Fightful. “I appreciate you asking, but I'm very excited about the things we are doing. Like I said, we've been on probably the best run of AEW pay-per-views we've ever had, and the TV shows have been really strong. We've had a lot of great matches both on TV and pay-per-view, and it feels like this week, it's all really coming together.”

On paper, even if Khan can legally talk about what went down with Punker, it really doesn't provide any benefit to the company to rehash the very well-publicized split up, especially when there really isn't that much new information that the President of AEW can share. No, even if it would be beyond intriguing to learn how Khan “feared for his life,” it's probably in his best interest to just talk about the company's successes and failures in a more professional manner, as getting personal satisfies no one but the fans at home who are looking for the new tasty gossip.

Tony Khan can talk about announcing CM Punk was fired in Chicago.

Though Tony Khan can't talk about CM Punk at the moment, be it due to legal or his own personal credo, he can talk about the decision to publically inform the fans in Chicago of his decision mere moments before the start of Collision in the United Center.

Discussing his, shall we say, controversial promo in an interview with Insider, TK let it be known that, in his opinion, addressing the fans head-on as a fellow Chicagoan was the best way to try to push for a better show.

“Chicago is home to my family,” Tony Khan told Insider. “I grew up in Champaign. I've been going to the United Center since it was first built when I was 11. My family was at the show, countless friends, everyone I grew up with. It meant a lot to go out and speak to the fans and be able to put on a great show.”

Asked why he walked out to the ramp with a chair and opted to address the crowd from there, instead of walking down to the ring like the vast majority of announcements and promos tend to do, Khan noted that, because wrestling is done in the round, the only way he could look at the entire crowd was from the ramp.

“[Long pause.] You can't see everybody's face from the center of the ring. You have to choose one side of the crowd to face when you're in the ring. And I wanted to be able to see everybody. I felt like, I'm not a wrestler and I don't need to be in the ring, and for this moment, I thought I would just sit down and talk to everybody. That's why I brought out a chair,” Khan noted.

“And when I was done and walked backstage, the first person I saw was Ricky Steamboat, and he said, ‘That was great, you turned the crowd. You turned them around. That's so hard to do, and you did it.' I felt I at least owed that much to the wrestlers and the fans, to go out there and talk to everybody.”

Would it have been incredibly awkward for the fans in Chicago to see a pre-recorded statement by Khan explaining that their favorite wrestler and hometown hero was released mere moments before Ricky Starks' segment with Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat? Yes; by talking to the crowd first, Khan allowed them to get most of their boos out before the show hit the air, and Collision as a whole went off without a hitch as a result. Of all the question marks surrounding Punk's exit, this decision was almost certainly handled correctly.