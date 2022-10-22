Willow Nightingale rightfully earns her spot in AEW

After becoming a fixture of AEW television and a notable favorite of Saraya, Willow Nightingale has officially become a member of Tony Khan’s company, earning a full-time contract and an “Is All Elite” graphic after defeating Lela Gray in the ring on a live edition of Rampage broadcast, for some reason, from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville.

Now, to the eagle-eyed observer, this shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise, as Nightingale has wrestled 17 matches for AEW in 2022 alone, but she didn’t technically have a spot on the AEW roster page, an advertised win-loss record, or most importantly of all, an ” Is All Elite” graphic, aka the true signifier of a performer’s spot in the promotion. Fortunately, after a few impressive efforts over the past few months, including multiple unsuccessful challenges for Jade Cargill’s TBS Championship, Khan has made Nightingale’s status official, sending Tony Schiavone out to the ring to congratulate her efforts and debut the glorious graphic on the jumbotron.

Though her segment was ever so slightly overshadowed by Cargill and her Baddies and the trio of Nyla Rose, Marina Shafir, and Vickie Guerrero, who are presently feuding over the stolen TBS Championship, for the “Babe with the Power,” this moment was visibly special.

Willow Nightingale has been in AEW’s sights for some time now.

Speaking with the media before Death Before Dishonor, Tony Khan gave a glowing assessment of Nightingale’s prospects as an in-ring, um, prospect, as passed along by WrestleZone.

“Willow’s been wrestling with AEW, and she had wrestled with Ring of Honor in the past also,” Khan began. “Now, with being able to book both companies, I think Willow’s a great wrestler for any wrestling promotion, including both AEW and Ring of Honor. I think she’s a great face for any women’s division, and we’re watching her get better and better and better.”

“I think she’s improved a lot in the time I’ve known her, and I mean that in a very sincere way, and I’m appreciative of how hard she works because I think Willow’s gotten tons better and still the sky’s the limit. So I’m very excited about her growth as a pro wrestler and I think Willow’s a great, great prospect and a great young star going forward for both AEW and Ring of Honor, and [she] could be a strong featured wrestler going forward for either company or both companies.”

In a separate interview that was also shared on WrestleZone, Nightingale echoed Khan’s praise and detailed how she would like to continue on with her AEW journey.

“It’s looking positive. I don’t have anything solid that I can tell anyone right now. But things are looking good,” Nightingale said. “Again, I’ve wrestled there nine times. I’ve had nine matches there so far. And there were definitely moments on that journey where I was like, what is going on? Moments of frustration. But especially the last couple of weeks, I’ve been really reaffirmed like okay, trust the process, keep going. So yeah, stay on this journey with me, folks. Let’s see what happens next.”

Fortunately for Nightingale, her decision to trust the process was rewarded, and she can now enjoy the fruits of her labors… at least for tonight; if Cargill’s interaction after the match is of any indication, it would appear the “Baddest” you-know-what in AEW is out for blood and may take that anger out on Nightingale.