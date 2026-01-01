Just hours before the New Year, on Dec. 31, 2025, All Elite Wrestling and Ring of Honor star Diamanté announced her engagement with ex-AEW wrestler Kiera Hogan. The couple took to social media to share the good news.

Diamanté closed 2025 on a happy note by with the romantic news. “Happy New Years [face holding back tears emoji] Walking into 2026 [ring emoji]”.

Happy New Years 🥹 Walking into 2026 💍 pic.twitter.com/IdClCpXPlk — The 🇨🇺💎 (@DiamanteLAX) January 1, 2026 Expand Tweet

Hogan soon responded to the update with her own warm message. “Say hello to my fiancé [two blushing with heart and three pink heart emojis].”

Diamanté is currently signed with AEW/ROH, where she is in an alliance with Billie Starkz and the reigning ROH Women’s World Champion Athena. Kiera Hogan, who was previously employed with AEW/ROH, parted ways with Jacksonville-based promotion earlier this year.

Hogan's last match dates back to Apr. 17, 2025, against The King Bees (Charity King & Danni Bee) at an indie show. Diamanté was last seen in action on the Dec. 21, 2025, episode of ROH.

Fans react to the news of Diamanté and Kiera Hogan's engagement

Article Continues Below

As soon as the couple announced their engagement, several AEW stars and fans joined in to share their love. New TBS Champion Willow Nightingale, Kevin Knight, Swerve Strickland, and others congratulated the couple.

“GTFO!!!!!!,” wrote Nightingale.

“Ayeeeee congratulations! [party popper emoji],” added AEW star Kevin Knight.

“Hey auntie,” former AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland added and took part in the fun.

Many fans also joined in to share the joy. “Felicidades you two,” one fan commented while congratulating the couple. Another fan said, “No. Freaking. Way. That's fantastic. Congrats to the both of you!”

“Congratulations to you both, and Happy New Year,” another fan was simply excited at the news and even made sure to wish the newly engaged couple a happy New Year.