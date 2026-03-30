Earlier this year, former AEW World Trios Champion Brody King started a movement on AEW live television when he started wearing the “Abolish ICE” Tshirt during his appearances. His appearance and stand started to help begin the “F**k ICE” chants on live AEW shows. The entire scenario took a major turn after the incident in Minnesota with the Donald Trump administration's ICE agents. King's political stand on this helped ignite a passion amongst the AEW crowd.

Since just before AEW Grand Slam Australia, King was dropped with consistent ‘F**k ICE’ chants at AEW events. The phenomenon continued with other matches receiving a similar chant and phrase. Recently speaking with ITR Wrestling, Minnesota native and former TBS Champion, Julia Hart opened up on King starting the movement and her reaction to it, being a former member of the House of Black. She emphasized how, hailing from Minnesota, the whole scenario with ICE “hit close to home.”

“Well, yeah, you know Brody did a great job of just wearing a t-shirt that’s all. He donated so much money to the families that needed it, and me being from Minnesota, where a lot of this stuff was happening, kind of hit close to home,” Hart said.

“Like some of the stuff that was happening was right out of a donut shop that I used to go to while growing up. You know it’s kind of like a weird feeling, and all we can do is help anyone in need and donating money and being supportive as a community. But, yeah, I think it’s great what Brody has done.”

Previously, Brody King, speaking to Denice Salcedo, claimed that the “F**k ICE” chants became a national news story because “People are frustrated.”