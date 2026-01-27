It does not appear WWE Superstar Becky Lynch is a fan of “ice,” at least the frozen precipitation, as the former Women's Intercontinental Champion revealed.

During her latest vlog, Lynch was in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. She took this as an opportunity to slam “ice,” something she is very much against.

Intercontinental: in·ter·con·ti·nen·tal extending among continents or carried on between continents I am the definition of a TRUE Intercontinental Champion! From North America to Europe to Asia and back North America you cannot stop the BEX EXPRESS!

This CHAMPIONSHIP has been… pic.twitter.com/FV8t3qF0ja — Rebecca Quin (@BeckyLynchWWE) January 26, 2026

“I'm out here in Toronto as the world new face of justice tour continues,” Lynch began. “It's disgusting out here. It's filled with snow, there's lots of ice.

“I don't like ice,” she continued. “I hate ice, actually. It's very dangerous. [It] hurts people. But the tour continues!”

What did WWE star Becky Lynch's “ice” comments really mean?

It's all speculative, but could there have been political undertones in Lynch's message? Her character, which fights for justice, has seemingly infused parts of President Donald Trump into her persona.

So, is she referring to ICE (U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement) in her message? ICE is the subject of a lot of conversations at the moment.

Currently, Lynch is preparing to enter the 2026 Royal Rumble match. The upcoming Royal Rumble PLE will take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026.

Previously, Lynch won the 2019 Women's Royal Rumble match. This set her up for a triple threat main event against Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 35. Lynch would end up winning the match, winning both the RAW and SmackDown Women's Championship in the “Winner Takes All” matchup.

Lynch just defeated Maxxine Dupri in the latest chapter of their rivalry. “The Man” previously lost the Women's Intercontinental Championship to Dupri during the Nov. 17, 2025, edition of Monday Night RAW. She would regain the title from Dupri during the Jan. 5, 2026, edition of RAW in Brooklyn, New York.