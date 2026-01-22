Former AEW World Champion and EVP, Kenny Omega, is also widely known for his love of video games. Often seen taking part in video game competitions and leagues against professionals and other fellow pro-wrestlers, Omega has now taken his love for the game to another level.

“The Cleaner” has now joined the team of Street Fighter 6. Sharing a series of pictures wearing a motion capture suit, Omega announced his role in doing motion capture for the character of Alex.

“Incredibly happy to announce that I’ve done some big mocap work as Alex in Street Fighter 6. Can’t wait for you all to see more, he’s my favorite character in Street Fighter.” Simultaneously, he also responded to the trailer launch of Street Fighter 6's new DLC on Alex, “It’s almost like looking in a mirror.”

In the trailer, Alex can also be seen performing Omega’s iconic signature V-Trigger knee strike before executing his finisher, the One-Winged Angel. Also extremely evident in the trailer is Alex adopting Omega's iconic body language and fighting stance.

Alex will be joining the DLC character list of Street Fighter 6 Year 3 alongside Sagat and C. Viper, who were released last year in 2025. The character of Alex is set to make his Street Fighter 6 debut on Mar. 17, 2026. Street Fighter is also scheduled to release a live-action movie this year, starring Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, Jason Momoa, Andrew Koji, Noah Centineo, and more.

Beyond his duties with the Street Fighter 6 announcement, Omega also participated in and won a match on Wednesday's Dynamite against Josh Alexander, marking his first singles competition since AEW All In Texas, where he had faced and suffered a loss against Kazuchika Okada.