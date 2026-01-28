Shortly after his AEW return, Andrade is already hearing it about his divorce from Charlotte Flair as Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) hit him below the belt on social media.

In a social media exchange, MJF was unafraid to mention Andrade's recent divorce from Flair. They had been going back and forth for a few days, with Andrade claiming he would win the AEW World Championship from MJF so he could go on his honeymoon.

“Now that I'm going to be the next champion, you'll thank me because you'll be able to go on your honeymoon . Your wife deserves it, give her the respect she deserves!” Andrade said to MJF about his wife. “You need to be a man!!”

Perhaps it was too easy for MJF, who simply responded, “You sure you wanna bring up marriage, Hombre?” Fans couldn't believe the roast, with one commenting, “My goodness lol Max never fails.”

AEW's Andrade got divorced from Charlotte Flair before his WWE exit

Article Continues Below

Before returning to WWE in 2024, Andrade got married to Flair. They had been together for several years at that point. However, Flair's divorce from Andrade was finalized in October 2024. It became public knowledge before her return from injury in 2025.

It became a conversation topic almost immediately on WWE TV. During her feud with Flair, Tiffany Stratton mentioned it in a now-infamous promo, saying, “When it's all said and done, you're going to be just like you are outside of the ring…alone. What is that record like? 0-3?”

Andrade just returned to AEW after wrestling there from 2021 to 2023. His WWE exit was controversial. He was released in September 2025, and he would make his AEW re-debut a few weeks later during the Oct. 1 edition of Dynamite.

However, this may have violated his non-compete clause after being released by WWE. So, he waited until it was waived in December to once again come back to AEW.