There seems to be consensus that Indiana QB Fernando Mendoza will be the No.1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. He won the Heisman Trophy and led Indiana to a national championship.

However, it remains unknown where he will end up.

On Tuesday, league insiders said it's not a forgone conclusion that Menodza will be No.1, per Eric Williams of Fox Sports. They even cite last year's draft prospects.

“He would have been No. 3 for me last year behind Jaxson Dart and Cam Ward,” an NFL personnel executive told Williams. “He’s a pocket QB with quick eyes and a quick release. He processes coverage and pressure at a high rate. Good arm strength and excellent accuracy. He’s tough and shows poise in high-stress situations. Excellent make-up. NFL starter.”

Additionally, Fox Sports draft analyst Rob Rang heaped praise on Mendoza for his ability to rise to the occasion in the big moments.

“A lot of times you get quarterbacks who don’t have enough courage to throw the ball with anticipation and just trust that they have enough velocity and accuracy to make the throw,” Rang told Williams. “And he does. … But I do think you need to surround him with some legitimate playmakers to guarantee he’s going to be successful.”

Rang also stated that he would have chosen Mendoza as the No.1 pick in last year's draft, as opposed to Cam Ward.

“I wasn’t a big Cam Ward guy, at least not as much as everyone else,” Rang said. “And I’ve been very impressed by some of the backyard plays that he was again able to make in the NFL, just like he did at Miami and WSU.”

It's been reported that the Las Vegas Raiders are interested in Mendoza.