Following an extremely successful stint in AEW, the Indies, and all over the world, Penta made his much-awaited WWE debut last year in early 2025. Shortly after appearing on the main roster, the 40-year-old became one of the most talked-about names on the roster.

Regularly featured on multiple top storylines and championship pursuits, Penta recently appeared on WWE Unreal's Season 2 on Netflix, where he opened up about reaching the top of the pro-wrestling pyramid, which is WWE, as per Penta.

“Wrestling is like life itself. First of all, you decide how real and how fake it is. When you start in wrestling, you start at the bottom. You start step by step, but sometimes you fall. It doesn’t matter; you have to keep going. If you cry, you fall, you bleed, you scratch, whatever happens,” Penta said. “Again, again, again. I don’t know how long it will take. We are all different. It took me twenty years to get here, to the top of the pyramid, and that pyramid is called WWE.”

A former Impact World Champion and tag-team champion across multiple promotions, Penta is now on WWE's Monday Night Roster, actively feuding with The Vision, having previously enjoyed an Intercontinental Championship feud against Bron Breakker and Dominik Mysterio.

Penta calls WWE ‘the best company in the universe'

Recently, ahead of Unreal's Season 2 release on Netflix, Penta appeared for an exclusive interview with Clutchpoints, where he opened up about fulfilling his goal of joining and wrestling in WWE.

“WWE is the best company in the universe,” Penta said. “Because everything there is very special, everything there is very professional, like Penta. I think this synergy, [where] we make it together, is very special for me.”