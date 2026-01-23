After multiple weeks of rumors and speculations, new reports have emerged on former AEW Trios World champion Powerhouse Hobbs' WWE signing. After losing the titles last week at Collision Maximum Carnage, Hobbs was reportedly on his way out of the promotion once his contract expired.

Now, according to the latest reports, it seems the deal is done, and Hobbs has signed with WWE. On Thursday, Jan. 22, 2026, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful broke the news that Powerhouse Hobbs is officially under contract to WWE.

As per another previous report by Fightful Select, Hobbs has not yet been backstage in WWE. The 35-year-old had been looking to make a move in recent weeks, and according to reports, he had also been in negotiations with AEW. Sources close to Fightful Select noted that Hobbs is expected to be present during the Royal Rumble weekend, but they could not confirm the plans. WWE Royal Rumble is scheduled to take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Jan. 31, 2026.

Before jumping ship to WWE, Hobbs was a part of the AEW roster for the last five years. During his run there, he won the AEW World Trios titles with Samoa Joe and Katsuyori Shibata, and was even a TNT champion in the past. Recently, WWE had also filed a trademark for the name Royce Keys, which fans now expect and speculate to be Hobbs' new name upon joining WWE.

While Hobbs is now joining WWE, former WWE NXT champion Tommaso Ciampa is on his way out of the promotion in the next few days, having shared an emotional parting note and filed new trademarks under his name.