Some may have been disappointed by how WWE's Brock Lesnar was eliminated from the Royal Rumble in 2026, but it turns out it might have been the “Beast Incarnate's” call.

A video has surfaced from a fan's perspective at the 2026 Royal Rumble in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Jey Uso's entrance music hit, and Lesnar appears to yell, “Hey — eliminate me,” to Cody Rhodes.

Brock Lesnar heard Jey Uso's music then told Cody Rhodes and LA Knight to eliminate him. pic.twitter.com/QiuQiqcjgj — Promo Joe (@PromoJoeYT) February 23, 2026 Expand Tweet

LA Knight then assisted Rhodes in taking out Lesnar. Even the cameraman appeared confused by this. Perhaps this was earlier than Lesnar was initially expected to be eliminated.

Brock Lesnar's confusing elimination from the 2026 WWE Royal Rumble

Lesnar was unceremoniously eliminated from the 2026 Royal Rumble in under six minutes by Rhodes and Knight. He was dumped over the top rope as Uso was still making his entrance.

It now appears it was his call for the spot. Why Lesnar wasn't interested in hanging around longer is unknown. Lesnar not being in the match longer made it impossible for him to face off with Gunther.

This was surprising to WWE fans. Usually, the elimination of big-name Superstars like Lesnar is a marquee moment of the broadcast. Instead, he felt like an afterthought.

Perhaps he fulfilled his obligations in the match. He had a stare-down with Oba Femi, who appears to be on a collision course to face Lesnar someday. Lesnar eliminated Femi from the match, and it didn't take long for his elimination.

In his limited action, Lesnar eliminated three Superstars. Femi, Ilja Dragunov, and Rey Fénix. His next WWE appearance came during the Feb. 23, 2026, edition of Monday Night RAW, where he announced his intention to hold an open challenge at WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas, Nevada. It's unknown who will answer the call.