Recently, the New York Mets received some bad news when it was announced that star Francisco Lindor had undergone a procedure to repair his left hamate bone. The surgery doesn't necessarily jeopardize Lindor's status for Opening Day next month, but it still put a sizable dent in the Mets' spring training plans as the season approaches.

Now, Max Goodman of NJ.com has provided an update on how Lindor is still staying active and preparing himself for the season despite the injury.

“Francisco Lindor was out at shortstop with Ronny Mauricio again this morning. This is a glimpse of how Lindor will work on his footwork at short, even if he can’t actually take grounders yet,” wrote Goodman on X, formerly Twitter.

The Mets will be keeping Lindor at shortstop this year despite having signed Bo Bichette away from the Toronto Blue Jays in free agency. Instead, Bichette is expected to be moved to third base this season, while Lindor will remain at the position where he has turned himself into the MLB's best.

Still, it wasn't necessarily a successful offseason for the Mets, as the team watched both Pete Alonso and Edwin Diaz walk out the door in free agency, taking their talents to the Baltimore Orioles and Los Angeles Dodgers, respectively.

The Mets are hoping to bounce back after a disastrous 2025 season that saw them miss the playoffs altogether despite their run to the NLCS in 2024, which was followed by the signing of superstar Juan Soto in free agency.

Expectations are high once again for New York entering the 2026 season, and the health of Lindor and their other stars will go a long way in determining just how much this Mets team can accomplish this year.

In any case, the regular season is slated to get underway in late March.