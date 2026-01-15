Yesterday, on Jan. 14, 2026, edition of AEW Dynamite Maximum Carnage, fans witnessed the promotion tease the arrival of former TNA stars, The Rascalz. Consisting of four men, Zachary Wentz, Trey Miguel, Dezmond Xavier, and Myron Reed, all of them have now reportedly signed new contracts with AEW. Dezmond Xavier, also known as Wes Lee, was previously part of the WWE NXT roster.

All Elite Wrestling teased their arrival shortly after Fightful Select reported them signing a new contract. The report stated that The Rascalz were backstage during Dynamite and have been signed with the promotion since the first week of January. It was also noted that all four men have agreed to multi-year deals following the expiry of their previous TNA Wrestling contracts. While TNA attempted to retain The Rascalz, AEW reportedly came in with a better offer.

However, these were not the only signings that AEW announced yesterday. In addition to The Rascalz, All Elite Wrestling has now also signed three CMLL stars to their contracts. According to the CMLL Informa video on social media, Persephone and Masked Dorada are now under double contracts, signed to both AEW and CMLL.

All Elite Wrestling President Tony Khan later confirmed the news and also announced the additional signing of Hechicero as another roster addition. Hechicero, a member of the Don Callis family, is now also under a double contract from both AEW and CMLL.

Dorada, aged 24, recently participated in AEW's Continental Classic tournament, which Jon Moxley eventually won. Dorada competed in the Blue League, concluding the tournament with six points. Meanwhile, Persephone, 24, has been an active participant in several matches for both AEW and ROH. Last month, on Dec. 5, 2025, in ROH Final Battle, she faced off against Athena for the ROH Women’s World Title in a losing cause.