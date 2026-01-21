After his latest tenure with the company of almost 11 years, former WWE NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa is leaving the company, as the former #DIY member announced.

Ciampa announced his intention to leave WWE after his contract expires. While he didn't say when that would be, he noted that his contract expires “in the very near future.” So, it won't be long until he is gone.

“In the very near future, my contract with the WWE will officially come to an end,” Ciampa wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “I'd like to thank every single person who contributed to the last ten years of this incredible journey… camera crew, ring crew, hair and makeup team, seamstresses, referees, creative, producers, catering crew, commentators, ring announcers, travel department, medical team, talent reps, and anybody I may have missed.

“A very special thank you to all of the men and women who I've shared a ring and locker room with… nothing but love and respect,” he continued.

He also specifically thanked NXT, which is where he spent most of his latest tenure. “And I would be remiss not to give a special thank you to my black and gold family. You will forever hold an incredibly special place in my heart,” he said.

Ciampa doesn't take anything for granted. “I'm an incredibly lucky person, one of the few who has spent his entire adult life living out his childhood dream… and while that dream continues to evolve, I will continue to chase it,” Ciampa said.

What's next for Tommaso Ciampa after leaving WWE?

At the end of his post, Ciampa revealed that he's not “available for all appearances.” So, he can be booked for everything, from convention signings to movies. Expect to see him sooner rather than later.

Surely, Ciampa will land on his feet in another promotion, should he choose to continue wrestling. He had a lengthy run on the indies before joining WWE in 2015, and he's also wrestled in Ring of Honor and TNA.

Ciampa's post came a couple of weeks after reports surfaced that he was choosing to let his contract expire and not renew it. His last match was against Carmelo Hayes and Ilja Dragunov. He teamed up with his #DIY teammate, Johnny Gargano, in the match.