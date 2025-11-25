Swerve Strickland has no plans of stopping anytime soon.

Following a scary injury and time off, AEW star Swerve Strickland recently returned at the Full Gear PPV as a more buffed version of himself. Looking more muscular than ever, Strickland also sat down for an interview with Chris Van Vliet, where he addressed his potential dream match. Swerve named former WWE NXT Tag-Team Champion and current AEW star, Kyle O'Reilly, as his dream rival.

“Kyle O’Reilly. Man, I’ve been asking for Kyle O’Reilly for so long,” he said. “We interacted in a battle royal, the two-ring battle royals and stuff. But that was it, and that was when Bobby Fish was still here. Buddy Matthews, rest up, hope he comes back soon, because he’s a beast.”

O'Reilly and Strickland have never faced each other in singles action in the past. However, the two once collided in the AEW Interim World Title #2 Contendership Casino Battle Royale on June 6, 2022.

Both O'Reilly and Strickland were also a part of WWE NXT at the same time, but never crossed paths once.

Swerve Strickland details John Cena's influence in his AEW career

In the same interview with Chris Van Vliet, Swerve Strickland opened up about John Cena's relationship with Vince McMahon and how it helped him progress in his All Elite Wrestling career.

“He [John Cena] always made sure Vince got what he wanted,” Strickland shared while recalling Paul Wight's words. “He’s the only guy I’ve ever seen, I sat in Gorilla and watched him, where before he would go out there, he would say, ‘Vince, what do you want? What are you looking for?’

“And he would go out there and gave him exactly what he was looking for, exactly what he wanted. He came back, and Vince was like, ‘That’s what I was looking for.’ So Vince was like, That’s my guy to get exactly what I’m looking for, whether you agree with it or not, whether you like it or not, he’s going to come back and give this guy what he wants. And that’s why Cena is where Cena is,” he continued.

After their confrontations at All In and Full Gear, Strickland and “Hangman” Adam Page might be past their feud and could team up against the Opps.