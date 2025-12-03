Rumors have been swirling that AEW star Chris Jericho was going to be jump ship to return to WWE soon, and he may have teased that himself.

During an interview on The Tim Weisberg Show, Jericho was asked if he had any wrestling plans for 2026. He has not been seen in a wrestling ring since Apr. 6, 2025, when he lost the Ring of Honor World Championship to Bandido. However, that could change soon. It's just unclear where he will wrestle.

“Well, you never know, man, that's the thing,” Jericho said. “I'm not done yet. [I'm] still figuring out everything, and we'll see where I end up.”

The kicker came at the end of his comments. Jericho said, “I'm pretty sure you'll see me in 2026 in a wrestling ring somewhere,” potentially opening the door to a WWE return.

Will AEW's Chris Jericho return to WWE in 2026?

Fans will have to wait and see if Jericho ends up back in WWE in 2026. It has been over seven years since Jericho was last seen in WWE. He competed at the Greatest Royal Rumble PLE in April 2018, entering the 50-man battle royal in the last spot.

He would return to New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW) in 2017 and compete on the independent circuit after leaving WWE. Jericho would then join AEW in 2019, remaining there through 2025. He was the company's inaugural World Champion, beating Kenny Omega at Double or Nothing to win it.

His last significant storyline revolved around the “Learning Tree.” He created the faction upon starting his mentorship of Hook. The stable would go on to add Big Bill and Ryan Keith.

Jericho then lost the Ring of Honor World Championship at Dynasty on Apr. 6, 2025. He has not wrestled a match in AEW since, and it's unclear what his future holds.

If he does return to WWE, it will have been a long time coming. He was recently seen with his former rival, Kevin Owens, at an NHL game between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Dallas Stars in October 2025.