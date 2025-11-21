A huge update has emerged on 27-year-old Anna Jay's AEW status.

A part of the All Elite Wrestling roster since 2019, Jay is now close to leaving the promotion. One of the most popular faces and hardworking talents, it now seems Jay might be on her way out. According to a recent report from Fightful Select, it was noted that longtime AEW talent Anna Jay's contract is close to expiry.

As per the report, Jay's deal is believed to be up in “the next few months.” A crucial figure in the AEW women's tag-team division, Jay could be close to free agency, something that even she might be looking forward to. Despite the reports, there have been no updates on whether the two parties have negotiated or not, although the belief is that AEW might be interested in retaining her.

Jay and her teammate Tay Melo were eliminated from the AEW Women’s World Tag Team title tournament on Wednesday’s Dynamite.

Despite her six-year run in the promotion, the promising star has yet to win a championship. Jay debuted in April 2020 as part of the Nightmare Factory pandemic-era taping in Norcross, Georgia. Since then, she has wrestled nearly 130 times in AEW and five times in Ring of Honor. The youngster also spent significant time in Japan in August 2024, working in Stardom, which helped improve her in-ring skills.

WWE legend's son explains decision to leave AEW

Article Continues Below

AEW began as a clear alternative to WWE's success in the pro-wrestling industry. Many promising talents departed the Jacksonville-based promotion in the years following its founding. Multiple top stars, such as Cody Rhodes, Penta, Ricky Saints, Rusev, Jade Cargill, and even Brock Anderson (son of Arn Anderson), parted ways with the company after a brief run. Earlier this year at the K & S WrestleFest, Anderson explained his decision to part ways with All Elite Wrestling.

“About two years in, probably. Hindsight’s 20/20. It was a brand-new company. They’d only done a handful of TVs before COVID. Then they went into COVID. So in one sense, it was the best place for me to be because it wasn’t like I could be out on the indies; they weren’t running. So, at least, I was there. When I was there, Cody was there. We were at Jacksonville, at Daly’s Place”, Anderson stated.

“We didn’t know if we were going to develop a training center or any of that; it was early. You’re just like, okay, we’ll keep doing this and see what happens, [we’ll] see how they bring us along. Once we got out of the pandemic, we were rocking and rolling, it was just TVs, and that school never came. After doing those five-minute Universal matches, you can’t really get better doing that. It’s too short of a time; you don’t learn how to wrestle, ” he further explained.

Over the years, many talents have continued their journey in AEW, such as Darby Allin, Jon Moxley, Adam Page, and many more, while others left for greener pastures.