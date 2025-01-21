AEW star Saraya and “Falling in Reverse” frontman Ronnie Radke have ended their relationship after six years together, TMZ reports. Saraya, known to many wrestling fans as Paige during her WWE tenure, confirmed the split occurred late last year. Fans had speculated about their relationship status after Saraya noticeably skipped the tradition of publicly acknowledging Radke’s birthday on social media in mid-December.

Expand Tweet

The couple first went public in 2018 and quickly became a fan-favorite pairing, with their lives often overlapping in creative ways. Saraya contributed backing vocals to the band’s track “Bad Guy” and even used their song “Zombified” as her entrance music in AEW. However, their demanding schedules seemed to strain their bond, with Saraya busy on the road for wrestling and Radke leading a globally recognized band.

The split comes as both stars focus on their respective careers. Saraya, who hasn’t appeared in AEW since a match in October, revealed she was taking a break for personal reasons. She’s reportedly been exploring opportunities outside the ring, including a recent appearance on Catfish. Meanwhile, Radke continues touring with Falling in Reverse, though visa complications led to the cancellation of his U.K. tour dates.

A New Chapter

For Saraya, the past year has been one of significant transitions. She signed a new one-year contract with AEW in September, ensuring her continued presence in professional wrestling despite challenges in her career. After leaving WWE in 2022 due to medical concerns, Saraya’s move to AEW marked a fresh start, and she quickly became a key figure in the women’s division.

Expand Tweet

Fans eagerly await her return to the ring, with speculation that her hiatus could lead to new opportunities both in wrestling and beyond. On the other hand, Radke is gearing up for tour stops in Australia, maintaining a packed schedule despite recent setbacks.

Although the pair have parted ways, their influence on each other’s careers remains evident. Saraya’s contributions to Falling in Reverse tracks and Radke’s support of her wrestling journey symbolized a dynamic partnership. Both stars now embark on new chapters, focusing on their passions and personal growth.